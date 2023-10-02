Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.12). Approximately 21,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 86,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.14).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £78.38 million, a PE ratio of -4,625.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Andrew Long sold 900,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15), for a total value of £855,000 ($1,033,482.41). Corporate insiders own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

