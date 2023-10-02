TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 2,302,051 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 1,883,751 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,490,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 1,426,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after buying an additional 1,235,791 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,839,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $175.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 22.94%. On average, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

