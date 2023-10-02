Threshold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.80 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $190.15 million and approximately $29.80 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,176,749,389.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01929889 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $18,748,147.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

