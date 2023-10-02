Toncoin (TON) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00007368 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.90 billion and $39.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00021344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,454.29 or 1.00118356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.14371812 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $27,990,629.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

