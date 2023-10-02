Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Hits $2.58 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and $93.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00016225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00240720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.63502072 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 816 active market(s) with $79,139,758.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.