United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Lifted by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 4.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $8.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $436.47. 320,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.97 and a 52 week high of $492.33. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.