UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Short Interest Up 21.3% in September

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:UNH traded up $10.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $514.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.14. The company has a market cap of $476.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

