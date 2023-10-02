Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,722,886 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,406,532 shares.The stock last traded at $70.65 and had previously closed at $71.62.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

