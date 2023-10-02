Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Marmo Financial Group LLC

Marmo Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,521,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,562. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.