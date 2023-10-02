Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.8% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $391.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,332. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $313.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.75.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
