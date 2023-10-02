Wafra Inc. Grows Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,881,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,903 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for about 2.2% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $65,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 41.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after buying an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,854. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

