Wafra Inc. Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 185,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

Eaton Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.64. 1,540,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.18 and a 200-day moving average of $193.22. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

