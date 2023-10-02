Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 25.6% in September

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,500. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0685 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

