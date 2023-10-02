X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Down 1.8%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.19. 409,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 259,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Get X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 455.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares during the period.

About X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.