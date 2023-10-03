1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 453,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Shea purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,758.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William E. Shea acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,758.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 280,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,227.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,921,000 after purchasing an additional 528,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 420,873 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,035,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 957,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

