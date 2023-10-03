89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Update

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

89bio Stock Performance

ETNB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 988,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,696. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.72.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in 89bio by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

