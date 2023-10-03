A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.65 on October 27th

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

LON BAG opened at GBX 497.88 ($6.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £557.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,653.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. A.G. BARR has a twelve month low of GBX 426.50 ($5.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 565.60 ($6.84). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 487.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 495.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

