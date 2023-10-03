ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of ABM opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. ABM Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. William Blair cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

