Acala Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.49 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Acala Token has a total market cap of $42.84 million and $10.49 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016170 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013694 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,435.06 or 0.99986382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05287177 USD and is up 7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $27,451,351.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

