Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 248.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.60 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATNM

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 330,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,691. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 385,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 288,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 197,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.