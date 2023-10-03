American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Update

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

AAT stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.04. 226,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,259. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.12. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Assets Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 640.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.