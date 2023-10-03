American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,020,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 16,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. 3,509,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,344. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

