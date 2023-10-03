Analyzing LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and HIVE Digital Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.24 $118.85 million $1.00 2.07 HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 2.31 -$236.42 million ($1.81) -1.58

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LexinFintech and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 10.69% 14.24% 5.36% HIVE Digital Technologies -176.18% -44.36% -34.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LexinFintech and HIVE Digital Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00 HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 64.25%. HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.76%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Summary

LexinFintech beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

