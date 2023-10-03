Analyzing Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) & Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Precipio has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Precipio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Seer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $9.41 million 0.87 -$12.20 million N/A N/A Seer $15.49 million 8.92 -$92.97 million ($1.49) -1.45

This table compares Precipio and Seer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Precipio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seer.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -98.50% -68.54% -51.39% Seer -564.96% -21.39% -19.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Precipio and Seer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 0 0 N/A Seer 1 1 0 0 1.50

Precipio currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 573.97%. Seer has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 281.94%. Given Precipio’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Precipio is more favorable than Seer.

Summary

Seer beats Precipio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests. It sells ICE- technology kits to bio-pharma customers. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. Seer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Oregon Health & Science University; The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard; Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

