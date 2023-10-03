Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of AIF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 98,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,488. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Tactical Income Fund
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.