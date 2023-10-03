Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Update

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 168.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $137,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $1,470,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 173.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. 1,123,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

