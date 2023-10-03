Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 1% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $67.25 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00033999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00025333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

