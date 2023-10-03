Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,800 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 633,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 332,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $897.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.95. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

