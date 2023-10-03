Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 725 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 3.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.35. 781,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,509. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

