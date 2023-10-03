BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Down 0.9%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €33.25 ($35.00) and last traded at €33.40 ($35.16). 11,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.70 ($35.47).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.79.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.