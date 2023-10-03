Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $24.62 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.82. 833,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.22 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

