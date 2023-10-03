Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,969,000 after acquiring an additional 502,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after buying an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.35. 1,254,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

