Beldex (BDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.80 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $172.03 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.64 or 0.06037000 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00034232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025758 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00011383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,920,140,780 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,720,787 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

