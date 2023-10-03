Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 435,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BIO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.46. 127,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $509.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

