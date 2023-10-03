Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.74 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $535.15 billion and approximately $11.74 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $27,438.80 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00832957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00133416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,503,468 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

