Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.74 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $535.15 billion and approximately $11.74 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $27,438.80 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00832957 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00133416 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014980 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000308 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,503,468 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
