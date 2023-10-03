BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 191,017 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 191,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,327,568.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,424,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,803,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,424.72.
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 195,645 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,308,865.05.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 956,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,033. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 223,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $120,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
