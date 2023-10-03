BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 191,017 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 191,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,327,568.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,424,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,803,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,424.72.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 195,645 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,308,865.05.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 956,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,033. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 223,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

