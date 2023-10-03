Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Up 15.2% in September

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 304,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 701,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BXSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,024. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $29.11.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $290.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.36 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $222,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,630,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,288,000 after purchasing an additional 73,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,508,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,069,000 after purchasing an additional 280,695 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,374,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

