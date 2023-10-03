BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:DHF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 235,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.40.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.