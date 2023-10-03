BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 235,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.