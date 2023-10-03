Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Down 6.5% in September

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 14,940,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,214,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 126,336 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 584,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 189,982 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
BKD stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 1,588,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,296. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $690.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.26.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $750.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
