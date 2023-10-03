Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Down 6.5% in September

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 14,940,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,214,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 126,336 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 584,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 189,982 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 3.2 %

BKD stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 1,588,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,296. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $690.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $750.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.