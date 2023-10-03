Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,400 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 679,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 2.5 %

CVGW traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. 107,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $433.34 million, a P/E ratio of -110.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGW. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Calavo Growers

Insider Buying and Selling at Calavo Growers

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,900 shares of company stock worth $1,195,186. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.