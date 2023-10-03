Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,400 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 679,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Activity at Calavo Growers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister acquired 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,714.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 37,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,186. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. 107,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.82%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

