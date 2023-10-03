Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Ann Scully acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 317.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CBNK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

