Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.6% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. 4,590,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,006,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

