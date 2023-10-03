CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,900 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 457,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

CBIZ Trading Up 0.4 %

CBIZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.48. 179,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,508. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CBIZ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CBIZ by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in CBIZ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in CBIZ by 8.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

