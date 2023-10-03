Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.7 days. Currently, 28.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Celcuity Price Performance

Shares of Celcuity stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 34,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,348. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 21.58 and a quick ratio of 21.58. The company has a market cap of $199.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CELC

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.