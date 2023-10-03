Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.7 days. Currently, 28.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Celcuity Price Performance
Shares of Celcuity stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 34,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,348. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 21.58 and a quick ratio of 21.58. The company has a market cap of $199.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
