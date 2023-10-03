Celer Network Price Tops $0.0128 on Major Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Celer Network has a total market cap of $98.84 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

