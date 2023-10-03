Chad Gassert Sells 20,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $1,129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,213. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -117.71 and a beta of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ANIP has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

