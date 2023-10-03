Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Update

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 15,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,487. The company has a market cap of $311.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.80. Chevron has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

