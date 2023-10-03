Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($20.55) to GBX 1,800 ($21.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,939.17 ($23.44).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
