Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($20.55) to GBX 1,800 ($21.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,939.17 ($23.44).

HIK stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.11) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,053 ($24.82). 272,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,615. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,222 ($26.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of £4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,732.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,921.59.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

