Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.64) to GBX 3,000 ($36.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.43) to GBX 2,400 ($29.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.26) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,770 ($33.48).
In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 188 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,356 ($28.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.28 ($5,353.90). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 461 shares of company stock worth $1,073,918. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
